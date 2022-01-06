Firefighters discover body among wreckage of West Burlington trailer fire

The fire was reported early Thursday morning on Washington Road in rural West Burlington. A body was found during a search of the home.

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — Firefighters discovered a body early Thursday morning during the search of a burning mobile home in rural West Burlington.

The Burlington Fire Department, according to a news release, responded to a mobile home fire at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 on the 14000 block of Washington Road in the Flint River Township. The home was fully engulfed in flames and sustained extensive damage.

Crews were able to control the fire by about 3:20 a.m., according to the department.

Firefighters and deputies worked together to search the home for anyone inside when they found a body. The body was later taken to the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for identification.