Black Hawk College co-hosting virtual statewide career fair Friday

MOLINE, Ill. — Black Hawk College is co-hosting a statewide virtual career fair with 17 other Illinois community colleges Friday.

Students, alumni and members of the Quad Cities community can connect with more than 230 employers offering opportunities in business, health care, government, manufacturing, non-profits and more.

Employers can find local and regional talent.

The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9, 2021.

The fair will include group information sessions and one-on-one interviews.