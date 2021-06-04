divvyDOSE holding virtual job fair to fill over 100 Iowa pharmaceutical positions

The pharmacy group is holding a career fair to fill pharmacy technician and customer service positions in the Davenport and Iowa City areas.

The divvyDOSE pharmacy group is holding a virtual job fair to help fill related jobs across the Davenport and Iowa City areas.

The group, which specializes in serving people with chronic conditions and complex medications, will be virtually. hosting the event on Thursday, April 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the event webpage.

divvyDOSE is looking to fill over 100 positions in the fields of pharmacy technician and customer service. The company says that the new positions will "l support the needs of a growing member and client base, enabling divvyDOSE to continue delivering excellent health care experiences to the consumers it serves."