Bix 7 race returns to the Quad Cities after a year off

The temperatures for the race were the hottest in more than a handful of years.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Bix 7 race returned to the Quad Cities Saturday after a year of going virtual because of COIVD-19.

There were roughly 7,740 runners who participated in the race.

Runners experienced extreme heat for the return of the Bix. Temperatures reached the 90s and the heat index topped triple digits with the humidity.

Genesis Health System said it prepares for the Bix race months in advance and anticipate the unfavorable conditions.

“These are volunteers," said Craig Cooper, Genesis Health System public information officer. "We have doctors. we have nurses, we have advanced practice nurses, we have non-clinical people who help out. It's really a great group effort to start certainly and prepare for anything,"

Cooper said there was an increase of heat-related illnesses this year compared to 2019. Ten patients at the race were transported to an area hospital for heat related illnesses.

“The treatment is typically to lower the body temperature as rapidly as possible," Cooper said. "And that can include ice liquid water, IV fluid, anything to get the body temperature down."

One runner said the heat was noticeably different this year and interfered with their performance.

“The humidity was really hard," said Lauren Powell, Bix 7 race runner. "The heat didn't really get me, it was humidity. It just made it a little bit hard to breathe, but I made it through."

Another runner said it's important to remember how to stay safe in these conditions.

“The big thing was just making sure that you were taking in enough fluids to fight the heat and just pacing yourself knowing what your limits are," said Daniel Novak, Bix 7 race runner.

Despite the heat, both runners were happy to be a part of the Quad City tradition and are already planning to run next year.

“Absolutely, I plan on doing the next year, try to beat my time so now that I know the course and I'll definitely be out here next year," said Novak.