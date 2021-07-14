Davenport Street Fest changes to block parties

Davenport's Street Fest 2021 will look different and it's all in an effort to support small businesses.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's Street Fest 2021 will look different and it's all in an effort to support small businesses.

Davenport City Council approved Wednesday, July 14, the liquor license to move forward with the event during Bix weekend.

"We wanted to prioritize the small businesses," Kyle Carter with Downtown Davenport Partnership said.

What is known as Street Fest has now become Bix Block Parties that'll take over downtown Davenport.

"It's just a different format and it puts the business owners in the driver seat," Carter said.

More than 20 businesses will be part of the two-day celebration during Bix weekend.

Instead of blocking off Second Street, multiple block parties will be set up downtown.

"Make sure we kept it local rather than having national vendors," Carter said.

Downtown business owners are hoping the change means a boost service.

"A lot of people are going to be flooding down here, so we're just hoping we can keep these pizza ovens nice and hot for everyone coming down," Lopiez restaurant co-owner Andrew Lopez said.

Lopez's business was hit twice with setbacks due to the historic flood of 2019 and the pandemic, but he's looking forward to the new format.

"Just the cash flow opening back up, the exposure for us for all the people traveling to Davenport," Lopez said.

It's another way of trying to get businesses back on its feet.

"I think after this, it's going to be a pretty awesome summer for downtown," Lopez said.

"It's just another opportunity to bounce back," Carter said.

Full schedule listed below:

Bix Party at the Finish Line – Saturday, July 24

Located in Rubys parking lot on 3rd street

Produced by Y&J Properties, Rubys and Java Java Cafe

Bad*ss Bix Bash – Saturday, July 24

Located at 320 LeClaire Street

Produced by Endless Brews, Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, Lopiez, Trek Store and Artisan Grain Distillery

Bix Fest – Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24

Located on 3rd Street between Main & Brady

Produced by The Office, Boozie’s Bar & Grille and Analog Arcade Bar

Party on Pershing – Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24

Located south of 2nd Street, Perry to Iowa Streets

Produced by Front Street Brewery, Crafted QC, Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Barrel House, Stompbox Brewing, Theo & Co. and Backwater CrossFit

3rd Street Bix Bash Music Festival – Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24