More than 10,000 runners flood downtown Davenport for 49th annual Quad City Times Bix 7

Biya Simbassa from Davenport won the men's race with a time of 32:34. Kellyn Taylor from Davenport won the women's race with a time of 36:32.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The streets of downtown Davenport were flooded once again, but this time with more than 10,000 runners and walkers. The 49th annual Quad City Times Bix 7 took place Saturday morning, and luckily for the runners, the heat broke the night before.

"When I saw 70 on the weather app that was exciting, said Rock Island High School teacher, Isaiah Tubbs. "I've been running in like 80-90 degree weather, so this was awesome."

The crowd was lively as always as they motivated participants to keep pushing.

"The atmosphere, the crowd, the people on the sidelines really cheering you on all the different things going on as you're running really kind of motivated to push," Tubbs said.

For Quad Cities native Melissa Korf, the Bix was part of her childhood.

"I started when I was 15," Korf said. "And I was just walking with my mom and my friends and then as I became more of a runner in my 20s I started running all of it."

She's ran dozens of races in her life, but nothing compares to her hometown route. "I've done a lot of races and other cities and there's nothing like the Bix To be honest, it's a party the whole way," Korf said.