Teen bicyclist hit in Bettendorf High School parking lot

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Police were called to Bettendorf High School Monday morning, Oct. 11 when a teenager on a bicycle was hit while moving through the crosswalk outside of the school.

The bicyclist, age 17, sustained minor injuries in the incident, according to Bettendorf's Public Information Officer Lauran Haldeman

At the scene, a red SUV was seen parked out in front of the school, with a bicycle under the front fender.

Scanner traffic indicated the call came in shortly after 8 a.m.