Rock Island-Milan schools are asking for feedback, here's how you can be heard

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island-Milan School District says it is hosting three forums to gather feedback on the proposed Rock Island High School entrance renovation and building additions.
The first forum will be held on Wednesday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. Information to log on to the forum can be found HERE.
The next two events on October 28 will be in-person forums: one for RIHS students and one for parents and/or community members. The district says gatherings will be limited to 40 attendees each and there will be a registration process.
"All attendees will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask during the hour-long events."-RIM School District
For a look at the Rock Island High School renovation & addition plans, forum details, and feedback form, visit www.rimsd41.org and click on the Capital Projects tab.