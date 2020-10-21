Rock Island-Milan schools are asking for feedback, here's how you can be heard

The first forum (virtual format) will be held on Wednesday, October 21 @ 6:30 p.m. via zoom.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island-Milan School District says it is hosting three forums to gather feedback on the proposed Rock Island High School entrance renovation and building additions.

The next two events on October 28 will be in-person forums: one for RIHS students and one for parents and/or community members. The district says gatherings will be limited to 40 attendees each and there will be a registration process.

"All attendees will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask during the hour-long events."-RIM School District