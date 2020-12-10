Limited campus visits return to Augustana College, with adjustments

Nestled in a forest on the Mississippi Bluffs in Rock Island, Augustana College's scenic campus is a major selling point. Now, limited campus visits are back.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Nestled in a forest on the Mississippi bluffs, Augustana College's scenic campus is a major selling point when it comes to recruitment.

"It's beautiful, it kind of reminds me of Hogwars a little bit," said high school senior Liz Hapgood, who traveled with her parents from Normal, Illinois to see the campus on her Columbus Day holiday from school.

Campus visit coordinator Jenna Sierra said virtual tours have helped students imagine themselves walking Augustana's paths, but in-person visits returned late this summer, with adjustments.

"A limited number, we wear masks, we social distance," Sierra said. "We’re really, really happy to have visitors on campus. We love them here. But we do want to make sure that they stay safe."

The college also requires visitors submit to a health screening before their tour, take a temperature test when they arrive, and wear a mask during the entire visit -- inside and outside.