Amtrak proposes the Quad Cities line to go from Chicago all the way to...Iowa City

The corporation released a map with an idea of the route Wednesday, March 31st.

Groups are beginning to respond to what President Joe Biden would like to see in his new infrastructure plan.

Amtrak released a map with their plans to grow rail services across the country. The group's proposing more than 30 new routes, including one that goes from Chicago to Moline and even Iowa City. State House Representative Mike Halpin says it's exciting to see the Quad City line included in their plans.

"I've been on the Midwest Interstate Passenger Rail Commission as the House Appointment for about three years now," he said Thursday, April 1st. "From out conversations with Amtrak, the Chicago to Quad Cities line has been on the top of their list, so I'm glad to see that be made public with a President that supports passenger rail."