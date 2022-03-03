No ordinary ballet: Hiplet Ballerinas takes the stage this weekend in QC

The dance company uses a Chicago-born dance style that's a fusion of classical pointe technique, African, Latin, and Hip-Hop dance.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Viral sensation the Hiplet Ballerinas will hit the stage Saturday, March 5 at the Galvin Fine Arts Center at St. Ambrose University.

The dance company partnered with the Quad City Arts for its 2021-2022 Visiting Artist Series and will be visiting ten schools in the Quad Cities area to teach its unique dance style to students.

The Chicago-born dance style is one of a kind. It's a fusion of classical pointe technique, African, Latin and Hip-Hop dance.

Hiplet founder Homer Hans Bryant created this dance style in the 90s to make classical ballet accessible to communities of color.

Since then, Hiplet Ballerinas went viral on BuzzFeed, "Good Morning America" and The Huffington Post. The dancers have performed worldwide, with appearances in Paris Fashion Week and in Hong Kong’s Chinese New Year’s Day Parade.