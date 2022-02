Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are bringing their iconic rhymes to the TaxSlayer Center this April.

MOLINE, Ill. — Get your gin and juice ready! Pioneers of gangster-style rap Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are on the road again for the "Dogg Dayz of Blaze Tour."

Fresh off his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Snoop Dogg will join actor and rapper of N.W.A. fame Ice Cube and special guest Warren G on stage Thursday, April 21, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.