DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System is offering a Flu Free Clinic Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020. It's happening in the parking lot of Modern Woodmen Park from 3-6 p.m.

Genesis doctors say it's crucial for everyone who can to get a flu shot this year. They have concerns about how the influenza virus and COVID-19 could impact people this year.

"No one knows what this is exactly going to look like, but we will be here to help," Dr. Anne O'Donnell says. "However, what we do know is what we're already doing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, that will help prevent the spread of the influenza virus."

Parents and guardians can fill out the vaccination consent form ahead of time if they'd like. Then all they have to do is come with their child to get their free flu shot.

Plus, each kid who gets their flu vaccine will get a free ticket to a River Bandits game this coming April.