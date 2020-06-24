East Moline restaurant ready to reopen dine-in

The Combine closed for a few weeks at the height of the pandemic and has only been offering carry-out. That changes this week.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — People are ready to dine out at their favorite restaurants. They can do that starting this week in Illinois as the state enters phase 4 of the governor's reopening plan.

Now the Combine in East MOline is preparing to reopen its dining room. Managing Partner Jeff Harrop says they closed for several weeks at the height of the pandemic. Recently, they've been offering carry-out and outdoor seating.

"We're excited to have the opportunity," Harrop says. "It's been a long time we've been shut down, and we're looking forward to having people in here again."

The team has been sanitizing the entire dining room. Tables are spaced six feet apart. Guests are asked to wear their face masks until they get to their table.

The Combine dining room reopens Friday at 4 p.m. They're only open for dinner right now. Harrop says they'll look at opening for lunch in the coming weeks.