Restaurants using more single use plastics to limit contact between visitors

"They need to feel safe in order to come back, period or they just won`t come."

MOLINE, Ill. — For restaurant go-ers outdoor seating is one way life seems to be going back to normal.

Dining at Steel Plow Burger Company, Brynn Pauwels says that, "It feels a little more normal."

Behind the scenes at Steel Plow in Moline, nothing really seems to be the same.

Server Allison Dussliere says that things are very different, but that it's all just a part of the new normal. "No, we never had to do this when we opened before. But now it's just a normal part of the opening routines and schedules and stuff."

That new routine involves a lot of cleaning, sanitizing, and more single serve products.

General manager Laura Paton says that the single serve plastics may not be the best for the environment but it's what is most important right now.

The CDC recommends the elimination of all shared serving utensils. That's what Steel Plow is trying to do.

"Condiments are put in our little solo containers, which is those little plastic containers. So anytime a costumer asks for ketchup, mustard, salt, pepper, it's all in those and then we hand them with the gloves onto the table."

While six months ago being eco-friendly was on a lot of businesses radars, safety has now taken precedent.

Paton says, "I mean most costumers want to have a safe environment. They need to feel safe in order to come back, period. Or they just won't come."

Tighter restrictions in Illinois could be driving more business to Iowa. Sippi's in downtown Davenport is seeing more costumers.

Owner Frank Berner says, "It's all special here."

Despite more relaxed rules in Iowa, Sippi's is taking a cautious approach.

Berner says, "This has been kind of a hard thing for me, all of this styrofoam and paper so, I guess safety first. You know, we'll figure it out later, we always do."

Meanwhile in Illinois, many are ready and excited to open indoor seating after Governor Pritzker released the plans for phase four earlier today.