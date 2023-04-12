Sheriff's office: 911 phone outage in Jo Daviess County

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Some residents in Jo Daviess County in Illinois may not be able to call 911 as of Wednesday morning.
A phone network outage may affect 911 service in part of the county, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to News 8. This issue could prevent calls from reaching the 911 call center in Galena.
This issue is impacting residents in East Dubuque, Ill., with the 747 area code, according to the sheriff's office.
It is unclear how long the outage will last, or if residents in other parts of the county are impacted.
In the meantime, residents can call 815-777-2141 to reach the sheriff's office. Residents can also call local police or fire departments in their towns if help is needed.
