55 abandoned mines in Illinois are slated for reclamation projects, but first, the public gets to share their thoughts

The Abandoned Mine Land program addresses serious environmental and safety problems at coal and non-coal mines that were abandoned prior to Aug. 3, 1977.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is taking public comment until May 22 about the abandoned mine lands reclamation projects that are proposed. The IDNR says the projects would be funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

In a press release, the IDNR noted, "IDNR's Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Division was awarded $75.7 million for land and water reclamation work at 55 abandoned mine sites throughout Illinois during the first year of the grant."

IDNR is eligible to receive $75.7 million per year for a total of 15 years through IIJA to address additional reclamation projects.

The program is aiming to address "serious environmental and safety problems" at coal and non-coal mines that were abandoned prior to Aug. 3, 1977.

"States may use the federal grants to address coal abandoned mine land problems, including hazards resulting from legacy coal mining that pose a threat to public health, safety, and the environment; water supply restoration; and coal abandoned mine land emergencies," the IDNR said.

Public comments should be emailed to Lance.L.Range@Illinois.gov. Or, they can be physically mailed to:

Lance Rang

Illinois Department of Natural Resources,

Office of Mines and Minerals, 1 Natural Resources Way

Springfield, IL 62702

The projects in the News 8 viewing area include:

Bureau County

1400 Avenue N. Sheffield Highwalls – Correction of a dangerous high wall to protect passing motorists.

Fulton County

Shields Chapel Cemetery Highwall – Correction of dangerous high wall and haul road to prevent the overflow of water and possible outwash of downstream land bridges.

Taylor Road Embankment – Reclamation of dangerous embankment to prevent vehicles from falling into the water-filled impoundment.

McKinley Road Embankments – Correct five dangerous embankments.

Henry County

Galva Coal Co. – Reclamation of vertical opening to fill shafts correctly.

Knox County

Snakeden Hollow – Modifications to a dam are needed to accommodate water level fluctuations.

Sanchez Property – Dangerous slope and embankment will be addressed; site is located near a residential home.

Round House Dam – Reclamation of culverts to prevent future possible dam failure.

Hook and Bullet Club – Grading the barren waste areas to eliminate gullies and steep slopes, with acid mine drainage treatment.

Farmington Embankments – Reclamation of clogged stream, dangerous piles or embankments, and dangerous high wall to correct the extreme hazard to local farmers and residents.

McDonough County

Argyle Lake State Park Drift – Reclaim the portal; the drift is just 30 feet from a park road and adjacent to a display, where visitation is quite high.

Colchester West – Reclaim vertical openings and gob material, which is releasing acid mine drainage and sedimentation.

To find a complete list of projects proposed, click here.