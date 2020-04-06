22-year-old man killed in Davenport riots weekend protests, police say

The man was identified to have been a part of the group that attacked a jewelry store and was armed, according to police.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police have identified a 22-year-old Rock Island man as the second victim killed in riots last weekend in Davenport.

23-year-old Marquis M. Tousant, from Rock Island, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning and publicly identified Wednesday afternoon.

Tousant's body was found after the shooting incident on Myrtle Street, where police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle, before theirs was fired upon multiple times by a group, injuring the officer driving the car.

A handgun was found underneath Tousant's body, and he was identified to have been armed and a part of the group that erupted into violence at the Necker's jewelry store prior to the confrontation.