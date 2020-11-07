Illinois Quad City leaders respond to policy reform requests from The Resolution, RICO NAACP

Mayors and Police Chiefs of Silvis, East Moline, Moline, Rock Island and Milan along with the Sheriff and County Board Chairman released a document addressing police

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Mayors and Police Chiefs of Silvis, East Moline, Moline, Rock Island and Milan along with the Sheriff and County Board Chairman released a document addressing police reform and community justice.

In the document, leaders said they are "continuing our dialogue" with the Rock Island County NAACP and The Resolution.

"In an effort to remain transparent and continue these conversations, we present the following information from our meetings with the NAACP and The Resolution. The following pages address the key points," read the document.

Local officials said they have met with several community leaders in the Quad Cities "to have open and honest dialogue about the challenges and opportunities within each of our communities."

Still, leader of The Resolution Thurgood Brooks said his requests have gone unanswered.

"It seems like they asked a lot of questions," Brooks said. "We answered them, we gave suggestions on how they could recruit."

Brooks said the document raised a lot of questions that he had already answered in his initial meeting with Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos on June 10th.

"We haven’t had any meaningful dialogue beyond our initial contact on June 10th," said Brooks. "He still has not responded to our June 29th email… or our 30-day follow up email which was July 3rd."

Brooks said he understands some requests are beyond the authority of local police, but said there are some things on the agenda that can be addressed now.

"We're just putting forth the truth of who is actually doing actionable items and has consistent follow through," Brooks said. "Transparency is actually following through, responding, and doing the work. Instead of putting forth something that was already answered."

Brooks said verbal support is not enough to bring about change, instead, he asked for action-based allies.

"We’re not going to keep allowing people to sit in chairs, in offices, if they’re not going to adhere to their constituents and what they’re asking because that is their job," said Brooks.

Brooks said no matter the challenges, he will continue to offer open meetings with uncooperative officials.