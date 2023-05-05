Another small Illinois hospital is closing soon. Here's what we know

The Spring Valley hospital's closure comes just under four months since St. Margaret's Health - Peru announced its temporary closure.

SPRING VALLEY, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from May 5, when OSF HealthCare announced its letter of intent to purchase "select assets" of St. Margaret's Health.

St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley will close its doors in June, less than four months after its sister hospital in Peru announced it would be closing.

The announcement was posted to St. Margaret's Facebook page on May 10. Sister Suzanne Stahl said hospital leadership "has diligently tried" to integrate the Illinois Valley Community Hospital into St. Margaret's Health to combat the increasing challenges that many rural hospitals face today.

"Rural hospitals are struggling throughout the nation and many have already closed," Stahl said. "Due to a number of factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the cyber attack on the computer system of St. Margaret's Health and a shortage of staff, it has become impossible to sustain our ministry."

"Once the sale is consummated, the proceeds of the sale will help to pay off a portion of St. Margaret's debts," Stahl said. "And even more importantly, will ensure that Catholic faith-based health care will continue in the Illinois Valley and the surrounding areas."

Not once does Stahl mention a closing date for the hospital in the Facebook video.

However, a statement from May 18 on the City of Spring Valley's Facebook page from Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson says the hospital will shut down on June 16.

"It is disheartening and tragic, but as of June 16, St. Margaret’s in Spring Valley will be closing," the statement says. "As many of you know, a memo from the hospital to staff explaining its dire financial condition is circulating. Similar to the situation in Peru, the hospital in Spring Valley is now pinning its hopes on a last-minute rescue package from the legislature to stay financially afloat."

The rest of the statement focuses on action from the state legislature.

"We also contacted Senator Rezin and Representative Yednock, asking them to support our objection. Our attempts to communicate with management at St. Margaret’s Hospital, as its employees know, have been frustrating and futile," the statement says. "The hospital in Spring Valley is not city-owned. We have done everything we can to avoid this result, but ultimately, the city does not control the hospital."

The next closest hospital to Spring Valley is an OSF HealthCare facility in Princeton.