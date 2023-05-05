OSF Healthcare plans to reopen St. Margaret's Health in Peru

Their goal for Peru is to eventually reopen an emergency department and return other select services.

PERU, Illinois — OSF Healthcare has signed a letter of intent to reopen the St. Margaret's Health hospital in Peru after it closed in January, according to a release from OSF on Friday.

The company intends to purchase select assets, including the facility in Peru and other locations across the Illinois Valley. Their goal for Peru is to eventually reopen an emergency department and return other select services.

St. Margaret's Health closed on Jan. 28, 2023 after it failed to recover from difficulties experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospital officials said in a press briefing back in January that their goal was to reopen the facility in the future as a "rural emergency hospital"; a new type of designation that allows hospitals in small, rural areas to open up to outside funding to maintain the availability of critical emergency services.

The closure was announced on Jan. 20, just eight days before it happened, catching employees off guard. Employees and the public held a rally outside the hospital on the morning of the closure.

The company says their next step is to seek regulatory approvals. "While the process will take time, the hope is to bring back emergency care and select inpatient services to Peru as soon as possible," the release reads.

“Despite the challenges we’ve faced, we have remained committed to our Mission and to the values of Catholic health care,” said Tim Muntz, St. Margaret’s Health President & CEO. “Together with OSF, we are exploring how residents of the Illinois Valley can access quality health care for years to come.”