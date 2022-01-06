Rock Valley Physical Therapy to open four new clinics around the QC in October

The new locations will be in Eldridge, Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline.

More healing options will soon be available to the Quad City area as Rock Valley Physical Therapy is opening four new locations this fall.

The four new clinic locations are:

● 4500 53rd Street, Suite 200, Davenport (new construction).

● 900 Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport.

● 110 N 1st Street, Eldridge (next to Whitey’s Ice Cream).

● 850 43rd Ave, Suite 300, Moline.

Founded in 1984 in Moline, Rock Valley PT Valley has grown into one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 physical therapists provide care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska.

Rock Valley's 10-year agreement with ORA facilities expires October 1, so those therapists will now provide care at the new Quad City locations.

“We are so grateful for the relationship we have had with everyone at ORA over the past 38 years. It started when two doctors and two physical therapists came together in order to provide better care to our community,’’ said Mike Horsfield, CEO of Rock Valley Physical Therapy.