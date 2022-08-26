The Project of the Quad Cities to host monkeypox vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 30

Although few cases have been reported in the Quad City area so far, health officials still encourage high-risk people to get vaccinated and practice safety.

MOLINE, Ill. — A monkeypox vaccine clinic is coming to The Project of the Quad Cities on Aug. 30.

The LGBTQ+ nonprofit is partnering with the Scott County Health Department to host the clinic at its 1701 River Drive, Suite 110 location in Moline.

The clinic will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The clinic comes as monkeypox cases in the Quad Cities remain in the single digits, according to current information. Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health says that there are no confirmed cases in Iowa's southeast region as of Aug. 25, and officials from Rock Island County told News 8 that they have only seen one case, and its victim has since recovered.

To find out if you're currently eligible to receive a monkeypox vaccine, visit the Monkeypox Information and Resources page on the Scott County website.

Registration information for The Project's vaccine clinic can be found here.

