Meet the first baby of 2021 that was born at UnityPoint Health Trinity

Baby Nora's mom said her firstborn "wasn't interested in making an appearance in 2020," and was born six days late.

Nora Grace Hessman was was born at 12:20 a.m. on New Years Day, January 1, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Trinity in Moline.

Nora was born to parents Brittany and Mark Hessman of Coal Valley, six days after her due date. Her parents' firstborn.

“Nora wasn’t interested in making an appearance in 2020 and we don’t blame her,” said Brittany. “We just feel blessed to have a healthy baby girl regardless of when she arrived.”

Baby Nora weighs six pounds, 13.5 ounces and is 20 inches long.