Unitypoint reveals Quad Cities' top baby names of 2020

Both hospital locations saw previously popular names continue to dominate, and one pair appeared commonly across both states.

Unitypoint-Trinity has announced which baby names were the most popular at its hospital for 2020, and the new list sees many previous mainstays remaining popular.

At the Moline birthplace, the most popular girls names were Everlee, Lillian, Charlotte, Madelyn, Adalynn. Everlee/Everly has been a top name for two consecutive years.

For boys, Grayson, Kingsley, Jamison, Cameron, and Jackson lead the list. Jackson/Jaxson has been highly popular for three years.

In Bettendorf, Everly, Olivia, Lilliana, Melanie, Eliana, Norah leads the girls' popularity list. Ellaina has been in the top 5 most popular names for two years in a row.