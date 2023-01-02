New mental health clinic opening in Davenport March 1 to meet growing demand

The Covenant Family Solutions Davenport Mental Health Clinic is opening as an expansion of the eastern Iowa health provider looking to meet growing demand.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad Citizens will have access to a new mental health provider as an eastern Iowa company expands to the area to meet growing needs.

Covenant Family Solutions, a mental health provider based in Cedar Rapids, is opening a new clinic in Davenport to expand its services to the Quad Cities, which it says faces a shortage of mental health care providers.

The new facility, which will be located at 5403 Victoria Avenue, will start seeing clients on March 1. It is offering immediate openings.

It will offer licensed therapists who are experienced with patients of all ages, as well as families and couples. An on-site nurse practitioner will be able to prescribe and manage psychiatric medication for all ages.

CFS cites data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that indicates that the state of Iowa ranks 44th in the nation in the ratio of mental health providers to residents — less than two per every 1,000 residents. This low figure can result in several-month-long wait times to see a mental health professional.

“The need for mental health providers is nothing like ever before in our lifetime," said CEO Dr. Jacob Christenson. "One look at news headlines provides a sobering confirmation of this reality. We look forward to supporting the mental health needs of Quad Cities community members for years to come.”

Anyone looking to schedule an appointment or request additional information can do so by calling 888-336-9661 or by visiting CovenentFamilySolutions.com. The company accepts most private insurance plans.

