Rock Island County mass COVID-19 vaccination site expands eligibility to Illinois residents 16-years-old and above

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill — Rock Island County opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Illinois residents 16-years-old and above at a mass vaccination site in Milan.

Eligibility was expanded at the mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre at 2701 East First Street in Milan. COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available this week and must be made in advance through the Rock Island County Health Department.

Other vaccination sites in the county are still currently following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, which include food and beverage workers, construction trades workers and clergy.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for residents 16 and older; Moderna and Johnson & Johnson can be given to those 18 and older. The type of vaccine that will be given is listed on the clinic registration link.

All Illinois residents throughout the state who are 16-years-old and above become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on April 12.