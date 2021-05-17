Illinoisans fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 can discontinue mask-wearing in most places

The State of Illinois has aligned with masking guidance from the CDC.

The State of Illinois has aligned with masking guidance from the CDC and has announced fully vaccinated people can discontinue mask wearing and social distancing in most places.

Governor J.B. Pritzker said the Illinois Department of Public Health's emergency rules to enforce masking and distancing have been rescinded.

Regardless of vaccine status, the CDC still requires masks for people who work in healthcare, in public transit, and in crowded settings. The CDC still advises patients and community members who find themselves in these places to continue wearing a mask as well.

Masks are still required in schools and daycare.

“With public health experts now saying fully vaccinated people can safely remove their masks in most settings, I’m pleased to follow the science and align Illinois’ policies with the CDC’s guidance," said Governor Pritzker. "I also support the choice of individuals and businesses to continue to mask out of an abundance of caution as this pandemic isn’t over yet.”

The CDC advises people who aren't vaccinated to keep wearing masks in most settings.

As of Monday, May 17, more than 4.6 million Illinois residents have gotten the recommended vaccine doses.

By the numbers:

58% of Illinoisans 16 and older have been vaccinated

64% of Illinoisans 18 and older have been vaccinated

86% of Illinoisans 65 and older have been vaccinated

UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can resume activities that you did before the pandemic without... Posted by CDC on Thursday, May 13, 2021

According to the CDC's website, it remains unknown how long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people.