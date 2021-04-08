Rock Island County health leaders concerned with neighboring county's COVID transmission level

On Wednesday morning, Rock Island County was listed as having "substantial" spread of COVID, according to the CDC. Scott County in Iowa is listed as "high" spread.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Local health officials in Rock Island County are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in the county because of the level of spread in at least one neighboring county. As of Wednesday morning, Rock Island County was listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website as having "substantial" spread of COVID-19.

Just across the border in Iowa, though, Scott County was listed as having "high" spread of the virus, according to the CDC data.

"We have noticed they update it pretty regularly, it's either every day or every other day," said Ludwig. "We are at substantial, Scott County is at High transmission right now, and of course, being so close in proximity that could change that could change for us as well in the next time they update that."

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said the department has seen vaccination rates at the twice-weekly clinics have leveled off recently.

Right now, Illinois is still in the "Phase 5" portion of the state's reopening plan. But, Ludwig said more COVID-19 restrictions could be implemented if the Illinois Department of Public Health makes those recommendations.

In Rock Island County, health department leaders said they have seen more people coming in to the clinic for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Ludwig said that trend signals more people feel right now is the right time to get vaccinated.

"We will not give up, in public health, we will not give up," said Ludwig. "And we will keep vaccinating residents as long as they keep coming into our clinics. We're still doing a few pop up clinics within the county to try to make it as easy as possible."

Ludwig said health department staff do talk with people who come in for the vaccine, and sometimes will ask why those people are coming now instead of a few months ago when the vaccine was first made available in the Quad Cities area.

Ludwig said a common response to those questions is that those people have been encouraged by friends, family or a significant other to get vaccinated now instead of waiting.