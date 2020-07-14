QC COVID-19 Coalition holds briefing on July 14

A group of healthcare professionals and Quad Cities leaders gather to update the community's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CEOs of UnityPoint Health -- Trinity and Genesis Health System are expected to discuss the recent surge of positive COVID-19 cases in the Quad Cities area.

Robert Erickson, President & CEO of UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Doug Cropper, President & CEO of Genesis Health System join Nita Ludwig, Administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department and Edward Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department for a briefing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

