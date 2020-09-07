QC COVID-19 Coalition holds briefing on July 9

A group of healthcare professionals and Quad Cities leaders gather to update the community's response to the pandemic.

A group of healthcare professionals and Quad Cities leaders gather daily to update the community's response to the pandemic.

Tune into the briefing on the WQAD Facebook page.

Rock Island County is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases meaning a total of 1,139 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county. There are 10 people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and it is confirmed that at least 30 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Scott County is reporting 923 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus testing site for Illinois residents at the QCCA Expo Center will remain open until Sunday, July 19.

So far that location has tested more than 2,300 people, an average of 258 people per day.