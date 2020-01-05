Iowa partially reopens as cases, testing increases. Reynolds defends COVID-19 testing accuracy

Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

Reynolds announced 740 confirmed cases, the highest number of new cases yet. Iowa now has 7,885 positive cases. The percentage of cases from the 22 counties with restrictions still in place dropped again to 85%.

There were eight deaths for a total of 170 deaths statewide. The governor said 1 in 69 Iowans have been tested.

Reynolds attributed the high number confirmed cases to the increased volume of testing across the state, as more tests are conducted among populations at a higher risk, such as healthcare workers.

The governor continued to defend the reliability of the testiowa initiative after questions have been raised by the Salt Lake Tribune about the accuracy of tests used by the state of Utah and provided by the same company Iowa bought tests and equipment from earlier this month as part of a $26 million contract.

Reynolds said Thursday the State Hygienic Laboratory in Iowa City has significant expertise in such testing and is validating the machines provided and she's confident the FDA approved testing system will prove to be accurate.

Test Iowa is not the only way to get a test, the governor said, directing residents to continually reach out to a healthcare provider for a test or treatment.

"This is one tool in the toolbox," Reynolds said, recommending Iowans who formerly tried to get a test, but did not qualify, to continue seeking out a test and healthcare.

"This is in addition to what we are already doing. We have multiple opportunities [for testing] across the state. I would encourage you to call your physician."

Iowans who are still waiting for results from the testiowa initiative can expect them this weekend, Reynolds said.

The state has not yet reached a peak according to Deputy Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health Sarah Reisetter.

"I’m not saying we’ve seen the peak," Reisetter said. "I don't want to speculate we've met our peak and that we are going in the other direction."

Reisetter noted that the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) model did indicate Iowa met its peak.