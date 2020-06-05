Iowa governor loosens restrictions across state amid COVID-19 pandemic

Starting Friday, May 8, some businesses will be allowed to resume services that were previously shut down due to COVID-19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Restrictions in place due to COVID-19 are easing up across the entire State of Iowa.

On Wednesday, May 6, after discussing reopening plans with President Donald Trump, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation with guidance on more of the state opening up.

Starting Friday, May 8 at 5 a.m., Iowa residents will be allowed to resume dental appointments, so long as the dental offices have enough PPE and follow health guidelines.

Campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities, and medical spas across the state will also be permitted to open. The stipulation with all of these reopenings is the ability to follow health guidelines, like maintaining social distancing, increasing hygiene measures, and wearing PPE when applicable.

For 22 Iowa counties, including Des Moines, Dubuque, Henry, Johnson, Louisa, Muscatine, and Scott Counties, normal permit limits on liquor licenses are being suspended until the disaster proclamation has ended.

Although it typically isn't allowed, Governor Reynolds also decided that schools may resume before August 23 for the 2020-2021 school year, if it's adopted in their calendar as part of their "Return to Learn" plan, which must be submitted to the Iowa Department of Education.

Also on the education front, when athletics resume, all student-athletes will be deemed eligible.

Governor Reynolds also joined President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss Iowa’s strategy to combat the spread of the virus.