Iowa sees 12 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 300 new cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa state health officials say the state has seen 12 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's total to 219 by Wednesday, May 6.

News of the deaths came as the Iowa Department of Public Health also announced another one-day jump in confirmed cases of the new coronavirus by 293.

The increases were announced the same day that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was in Washington to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Iowa's strategy to combat the spread of the virus and to thank the administration for federal help to that end.