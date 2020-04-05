Iowa governor gives daily update on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, May 4

Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

Reynolds confirmed 534 new cases meaning 9,703 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus. There were four additional deaths meaning 188 Iowans have died from COVID-19.

The governor said 85% of the new confirmed cases came from the 22 counties that still have restrictions in place, the same percentage as Friday. Reynolds said per capita testing is at 1 in 55 Iowans.