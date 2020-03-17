Illinois records first death from the coronavirus outbreak

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced the first coronavirus death in Illinois, a Chicago woman in her 60s who had an underlying health condition.
The only additional information Pritzker released about the woman on Tuesday was that she was not a nursing home patient.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 160 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, among them are 18 residents of a nursing home and four members of the facility’s staff.
Coronavirus infections across the country reached approximately 5,200, and the death toll climbed to at least 97, with more than half of the dead from Washington state. Worldwide, more than 7,300 have died.