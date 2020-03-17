Illinois records first death from the coronavirus outbreak

The death was reported March 17th.

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced the first coronavirus death in Illinois, a Chicago woman in her 60s who had an underlying health condition.

The only additional information Pritzker released about the woman on Tuesday was that she was not a nursing home patient.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 160 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, among them are 18 residents of a nursing home and four members of the facility’s staff.