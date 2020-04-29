x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

coronavirus

COVID-19 test site coming to Scott County

The governor announced that Scott County will be one of four test sites across the state.
Credit: SEE CAPTION
Doctors in the United States on Sunday called for the loss of sense of smell and taste to be added to the "list of screening tools" for Covid-19. Credit: Joseph Prezioso/ AFP via Getty Imag

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A COVID-19 test site is launching in Scott County, according to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

When the testing site opens during the first week of May, Scott County will be one of four test sites in the state.  The others are in downtown Des Moines and Waterloo.  Another will be opening in Woodbury County during the first week of May as well. 

The test sites run in conjunction with a website called "TestIowa.com," which was made to assess a person's need for testing.  Since launching in late April, Governor Reynolds said there have been 442,000 visits to the site and 229,000 assessment tests taken. Most of the assessments came from Polk, Linn, Black Hawk, Johnson and Dallas Counties.

Click here to take the assessment

To get tested at one of the testing sites, Governor Reynolds says you must have completed the assessment, qualified for screening, and scheduled an appointment. 

RELATED: Gov. Reynolds defends reopening most of Iowa as state sees highest number of deaths in single day