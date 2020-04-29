COVID-19 test site coming to Scott County

The governor announced that Scott County will be one of four test sites across the state.

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A COVID-19 test site is launching in Scott County, according to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

When the testing site opens during the first week of May, Scott County will be one of four test sites in the state. The others are in downtown Des Moines and Waterloo. Another will be opening in Woodbury County during the first week of May as well.

The test sites run in conjunction with a website called "TestIowa.com," which was made to assess a person's need for testing. Since launching in late April, Governor Reynolds said there have been 442,000 visits to the site and 229,000 assessment tests taken. Most of the assessments came from Polk, Linn, Black Hawk, Johnson and Dallas Counties.