Burlington Community School District's Staff Gets Sick After Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

The school district shut down schools this Monday as teachers report flu-like symptoms days after receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — The Burlington Community School District moved classes online for the day after staff members got sick from their second COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, half of the school district received their second dose of the vaccine.

The district was aware of the possible side effects that could accompany the second dose. Burlington's Superintendent, Patrick Coen, said the school prepared by sending out a virtual survey for staff members.

"We had a spot on the [survey] where the teacher said 'I am sick and I can teach virtually' or they could pick 'I am sick and I cannot teach virtually'. A majority of our staff who reported being sick said they still could teach virtually" said Coen.

Director of Des Moines County Health, Christa Poggemiller, says these symptoms are completely normal.

"I think it's important for people to remember that part of the process of getting a vaccine like this is your body will have a response, to build up those antibodies and that's important because it's going to prevent having a more serious illness."