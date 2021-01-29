Mumps case confirmed at Western Illinois University in Macomb

Western Illinois University has confirmed one case of the mumps in a student off-campus who attends Macomb classes.

MACOMB, Ill — Western Illinois University has confirmed one case of the mumps in a student off-campus who attends Macomb classes.

The university is encouraging any students who experience symptoms to seek medical treatment and self-isolate for five days.

People who are sick with the mumps can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, kissing or talking. Symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches, and swelling of the glands close to the jaw.

Beu Health Center is available at 309-298-1888. The university asks that students call before seeking treatment.

"Please do not come directly to the health center without calling," said John Smith, director of Beu Health Center and vice president of Student Services. "If you have mumps symptoms we need to take precautions during your visit so that we do not infect other patients using the health center."