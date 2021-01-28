Thurgood Marshall Learning Center principal Philip Ambrose nominated for Principal of the year

The Rock Island principal was recognized by the Illinois Principals Association for his work in the Blackhawk region.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The principal of the Thurgood Marshall Learning Center has been nominated for the award of the High School Principal of the Year by the Illinois Principals Association.

Philip Ambrose, who has served in education for 44 years and has lead the center for 15 years, was recognized by the IPA as a candidate for the award coming from the state's Blackhawk region.

The High School Principal of the Year award recognizes principals who "have demonstrated a positive impact on their students and learning community. Criteria for the award include: demonstrates a positive impact on education and advocacy for children; Ensures the school climate is positive and reflects high staff and student morale; willing to take risks to improve student learning; Works collaboratively with teachers and other staff to improve the educational program and student achievement; Anticipates emerging problems and acts effectively to resolve them and involves the community in the life of the school and uses community resources for students."

Ambrose was previously honored in 2012 USA network as the recipient of its Characters Unite Award, which recognized him for effort to increase awareness for diversity, tolerance, and respect.

"Mr. Ambrose and his staff have been instrumental in bringing Trauma-Informed Care to the forefront of meeting the social-emotional learning needs of his students. He is a great educational leader and we are very proud to have him in the RIMSD#4,” said Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence.