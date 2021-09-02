St. Ambrose names Dr. Amy Novak as next president

Dr. Novak is moving from her position as a university president in South Dakota to become St. Ambrose's face later this year in August.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — St. Ambrose has named its next president, who is set to begin her tenure later this August.

In a press conference in the morning of Monday, February 8, the university announced the identity of its soon-to-be 14th president: Dr. Amy Kovak.

A South Dakota native, Dr. Novak has served as the president of Dakota Wesleyan University since April 2013, before being selected by the SAU Board of Trustees to succeed the retiring Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, PhD., who has lead St. Ambrose for 14 years.

Dr. Novak's tenure at DWU is noted by strong enrollment growth, fundraising records, and campus infrastructure upgrades, among other achievements.

“I am deeply appreciative of Sr. Joan, Dr. Edward Rogalski, her predecessor, and, indeed, of all the previous leaders of St. Ambrose. St. Ambrose is a strong and vital institution because of their tireless work, and we are all fortunate to be the beneficiaries of their leadership and vision. I am also grateful to all of the members of the St. Ambrose community—students, faculty, staff, coaches, and leadership team members—who took the time to answer my many questions during the search process. I am honored and humbled by this choice, and very excited to be part of the Ambrose community. I look forward to continuing to find ways to co-develop a strong future for the university and the many communities it serves," said Novak.