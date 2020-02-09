Rock Island-Milan students provided with 'RockFi' hot spots to help with remote learning

Hot spots have been set up throughout the community, outside of schools and businesses.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island-Milan school district installed WiFi hot spots for students to help enable their remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The internet connections, dubbed "RockFi" is something that was created with the help of the district's Information Technology department. Hot spots have been set up throughout the community, outside of schools and businesses.

The district's IT director, Troy Bevans, said it's a way to reach out to the students and assist them with their learning.

"Internet is almost like water or electricity. It has become so important to stay connected," he said.