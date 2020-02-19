Governor J.B. Pritzker's budget proposal to target mental health in schools

Orion HS leaders hope to receive additional funding for mental health resources, as the governor's proposal includes creating a school violence prevention tip line.

ORION, Illinois — Governor J.B. Pritzker's state budget address announced a $42 billion dollar budget, which includes $350 million dollars in additional funding for public schools.

"This is the strongest investment we can afford to make today," Governor Pritzker says.

The governor plans to target early childhood development, teacher shortages and mental health resources with the funding.

As a part of funding mental health resources, Governor Pritzker is proposing a confidential, school violence prevention tip line called Safe2Help Illinois for anyone to report any mental health concerns a student may have in school.

Orion High School Principal Nathan DeBaillie says addressing mental health is a top priority for his school, and he hopes that with additional funding, the district could bring in a school or district psychologist. The school district has two guidance counselors -- one at the middle school and another at the high school.

"Kids are struggling more and more, and at least they're letting us know that so we just want to help them be safe and healthy and happy," DeBaillie says. "Sometimes we're able to provide everything they need here, but other times we need those extra resources and specialists."

Orion High School Guidance Counselor Jen Bakener says it would be more helpful to have an additional counselor or psychologist to help support students.

"We're stretched thin, with all of our responsibilities as counselors," Bakener says.

She adds that it would be more beneficial for children in the community to also have a guidance counselor at the elementary school.

"The earlier it can be addressed, the earlier we can provide that support the children need early on and it can follow them through school," Bakener says.

DeBaillie says the high school is underfunded by $3 million dollars in state funding, so any additional funding would not only support the school's mental health program, but bring in additional resources and help prevent any future teacher shortages.

"For us, (additional funding) would mean $3,000 more per student," DeBaillie says.