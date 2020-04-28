Moline seniors pick up cap and gowns amid uncertain graduation plans

Students or parents can pick up graduation caps and gowns Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School.

MOLINE, Ill. — There may be no in-person graduation due to social distancing regulations to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, but Moline High School seniors can still rock their cap and gown.

Distribution will be drive-thru style. Those picking up should enter from the 34th Street entrance and pull up to the Bartlett Center doors near the front of the building. People are asked to stay in their cars and the cap and gown will be brought to them.

An alternative graduation ceremony plan will also be distributed.

Moline High School Principal Trista Sanders said in a weekly newsletter from April 22 that staff is working on plans for a virtual event and an in-person event later this year.

Parents of students at Moline also created a Facebook group for the senior class.