Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offering enrollment bonuses for fall students

Depending on your enrollment, you could receive a choice between a free class or laptop, or 20% off tuition.

If you enroll at one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges' three locations this fall, you'll be eligible for some sweet bonuses.

The college group is offering full-time students of its Muscatine, Clinton, or Scott County locations a choice between a free class or a free laptop computer during its Fall 2020 semester.

Part-time students that enroll in 6 to 11 credit hours of classes will instead be eligible for 20% off their fall tuition.

Students must enroll by June 15 to qualify. Students already enrolled are also eligible for the offer.

“We know the last couple of months have been financially difficult for many people, including many of our students, and want to provide them with some support,” said Muscatine Community College President and EICC Vice Chancellor for Student Development Naomi DeWinter.