Here's a list of school closings in the aftermath of August 10 storms

A number of Quad City area schools and districts are cancelling classes on Tuesday, August 11 after power outages and storm damage have left many people in the dark.

Black Hawk College: Due to a power outage, services at Black Hawk College Quad Cities locations will be remote or virtual only. East Campus locations will be open for scheduled in-person visits.

We are sad to inform everyone that due to the large scale power outages across the Quad Cities and our community, we are cancelling school for tomorrow - Tuesday, August 11th. — Matt Wright (@UTHS_MrWright) August 11, 2020