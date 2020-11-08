x
Here's a list of school closings in the aftermath of August 10 storms

Several areas schools are suspending classes physical and online in the wake of the August 10th storms knocking out power and causing damage.
A number of Quad City area schools and districts are cancelling classes on Tuesday, August 11 after power outages and storm damage have left many people in the dark.

Black Hawk College: Due to a power outage, services at Black Hawk College Quad Cities locations will be remote or virtual only. East Campus locations will be open for scheduled in-person visits.

Rock Island/Milan: Due to widespread power outages, the district is using an emergency day for August 11th to cancel Remote Learning for the day.

United Township: The district is cancelling classes for August 11 after power outages across the community and the greater Quad Cities.

