Woman, 22, killed at protest as civil unrest roils Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Relatives of a 22-year-old woman say she was shot and killed while leaving a protest against police brutality outside a Walmart store in Davenport.

Italia Marie Kelly was one of two people fatally shot overnight as civil unrest roiled the city.

Kelly's aunt says she joined a protest late Sunday over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Kelly's death. No arrests have been made.