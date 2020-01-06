x
Woman, 22, killed at protest as civil unrest roils Davenport

Relatives of a 22-year-old woman say she was shot and killed while leaving a protest against police brutality outside a Walmart store in Davenport.
Credit: AP
This undated photo provided by the Kelly family shows Italia Marie Kelly, 22, of Davenport, Iowa. Kelly, who also went by the last name Impinto, was shot and killed outside a Walmart early Monday, June 1, 2020, while leaving a protest against police brutality. Police say the death is under investigation and came amid a night of civil unrest in Davenport, Iowa's third largest city. (Courtesy of the Kelly family via AP)

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Relatives of a 22-year-old woman say she was shot and killed while leaving a protest against police brutality outside a Walmart store in Davenport. 

Italia Marie Kelly was one of two people fatally shot overnight as civil unrest roiled the city. 

Kelly's aunt says she joined a protest late Sunday over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. 

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Kelly's death. No arrests have been made. 

Police say dozens of people gathered at a mall late Sunday then fanned out across Davenport, firing guns and damaging businesses. One officer was wounded in a shooting.

