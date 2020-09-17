Police arrest 2 in connection to QC Mart robbery after a high-speed chase

The two men allegedly robbed the store then fled in in a stolen Chevy pick-up truck.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two men in their early 20's have been arrested in connection to the robbery of the QC Mart in Bettendorf.

Police say Naytion Owens, 22, of Rock Island, and Zachary Sisul, 24, of Milan are set to be extradited from Rock Island to Scott County to face charges including first-degree robbery and assault.

According to police on September 15, around 1:48 p.m., Bettendorf officers were dispatched to the QC Mart, 2620 Central Avenue for reports of an assault involving a gun, robbery, and vehicle theft.

The two men allegedly robbed the store then fled in in a stolen Chevy pick-up truck.

Officers found the stolen vehicle driving at 14th and Grant Street, Bettendorf, and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The truck fled over the I-74 bridge and hit another vehicle on the way into Illinois. Bettendorf police chased them to this point when Moline police took over.

The stolen truck came to a stop and the suspects were arrested in the area of 16th Street and 25th Avenue, Moline, IL.

The two men face the following charges:

Robbery, theft, conspiracy, and assault.