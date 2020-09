IOWA CITY, Iowa — Big Ten football is back on, after the 2020 season was previously cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

University of Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz talks about the benefits, challenges, plans and concerns of starting football back up for the 2020 season.

The Hawkeyes will play eight games only, starting in October. The season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was initially cancelled in August, with no plans to resume.