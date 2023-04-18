2 arrested in connection to assault at Muscatine Walmart, police say

Two people have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the crime.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Two people are in custody and police are searching for another following an assault that happened at the Muscatine Walmart on Easter Sunday.

Muscatine police responded to the alleged assault at 11:33 a.m. on April 9. Their investigation found two men had assaulted another man to the point where the victim needed medical attention for their injuries.

The men have been identified as 28-year-old Duran Flowers Jr. and 18-year-old Emanuel Matthew Ellis. As of this publishing, Flowers is in custody for serious assault causing bodily injury, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint against Flowers, he and Ellis assaulted a man by punching them in the face "multiple times." The victim's injuries included a laceration to their left eyebrow and bruises all around their face and left leg. The laceration was glued back together at a nearby hospital.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Ellis, who is wanted for serious assault causing bodily injury and disorderly conduct. Anyone who knows where Ellis may be is encouraged to call Officer Cesar Cabrera at 563-263-9922 ext. 266.

Another individual was arrested in relation to this incident, according to police.

Charlene Rene Thompson, 34, allegedly stole $76 worth of groceries from Walmart. She is charged with fifth-degree theft for the crime.